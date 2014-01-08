Southern Miss, Tyndall agree to contract extension

Southern Miss basketball head coach Donnie Tyndall has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the school to keep him there through the 2017-18 season.

Tyndall is in his second year with the basketball program, leading the Golden Eagles to a 40-12 record through 52 games. He reached 40 wins faster than any other Southern Miss coach in the sport.

"I am very pleased that Coach Tyndall has reaffirmed his commitment to Southern Miss," Southern Miss Director of Athletics Bill McGillis said in a press release . "There is no doubt that this is where he wants to be, and, obviously, where we want him to be. I'm excited for Donnie and his family, the young men in our basketball program and our terrific fans."

Tyndall led Southern Miss to a school-record 27 wins last season and an NIT berth. That squad set 44 school records, eight Reed Green Coliseum records and seven Conference USA bests.

His previous contract paid him $400,000 per year but will increase to $500,000.

Southern Miss (13-2) is set to open Conference USA action Thu., Jan. 9, on the road against North Texas (9-5).