Ole Miss Used Strong Defense And A Slippery Basketball Court In Beating Mississippi State

Since then everything has gone right for the Rebels, who have climbed to first place in the SEC West and their highest ranking since the end of the 1998 regular season.

``Nothing surprises me the way we have been playing,'' Lockhart said. ``I knew we would find a way to win.'' The instate rivals have had drastically different seasons. Ole Miss was expected to struggle, but instead the Rebels have excelled.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have been inconsistent underachievers. Wednesday night's game epitomized their seasons, with Ole Miss finding a way to win and Mississippi State squandering opportunities. ``We've just got to finish those close games on the road,'' Patterson said.

