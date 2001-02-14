Ole Miss Used Strong Defense And A Slippery Basketball Court In Beating Mississippi State
OXFORD, Miss.
(AP) _ Mississippi rebounded poorly and shot even worse. Still, the Rebels managed to slip by Mississippi State for the first time in a while. Rahim Lockhart scored 15 points and the No. 16 Rebels benefitted from a late turnover caused by the slick floor in their balmy arena to beat the Bulldogs 51-48 on Wednesday night.
Mississippi
(20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) was just 2-for-16 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 40-28 by the top rebounding team in the SEC. None of that stopped the Rebels from snapping a four-game losing streak to their archrivals and extending their overall winning streak to five games. Their last loss was to Mississippi State on Jan. 27.
Since then everything has gone right for the Rebels, who have climbed to first place in the SEC West and their highest ranking since the end of the 1998 regular season.
``Nothing surprises me the way we have been playing,'' Lockhart said. ``I knew we would find a way to win.'' The instate rivals have had drastically different seasons. Ole Miss was expected to struggle, but instead the Rebels have excelled.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have been inconsistent underachievers. Wednesday night's game epitomized their seasons, with Ole Miss finding a way to win and Mississippi State squandering opportunities. ``We've just got to finish those close games on the road,'' Patterson said.
Mississippi State
(12-10, 3-8) has lost 12 straight SEC road games. Ole Miss didn't take its first lead until 4:52 left when David Sanders hit one of two free throws for a 42-41 lead. From that point on the lead swung back and forth, and the teams were tied at 47 with 1:30 left.
Jason Harrison banked home a driving layup to give Ole Miss a 49-47 lead with 53 seconds left. Harrison had seven points, including a big 3-pointer in the final 2½ minutes. He also missed a couple of free throws that could have given Ole Miss some breathing room with three minutes left. ``I felt I owed my team for missing two free throws, so I was ready to hit the big shot,'' said Harrison, an 83 percent free throw shooter.
Leading 49-48 with 5.7 seconds left, Ole Miss got a break that helped it hold the lead. The Bulldogs inbounded in the backcourt to Antonio Jackson, who slipped and turned the ball over. The jam packed Tad Smith Coliseum was hot and humid and numerous times players slipped on the slick floor.
``I caught the ball and tried to make a jab
(step). The floor wouldn't hold me,'' Jackson said. ``I couldn't believe when the ball went rolling away.'' Sanders picked up the loose ball and was fouled. He hit two free throws to make the score 51-48, and Tang Hamilton's desperation 3 from about 35 feet bounced off the top of the basket.
``The floor was the same for both teams,'' Lockhart said. Marckell Patterson led the Bulldogs with 15 points and nine rebounds. Hamilton had 11 points and nine rebounds and Jackson scored 11. Lockhart was the only Rebel with double-digit points and Ole Miss shot just 38 percent from the floor. Ole Miss didn't hit its first 3-pointer until 10:09, when Josh Hayes made one that cut Mississippi State's lead to 37-34.
Mississippi State dominated the stat sheet in the first half, outrebounding and outshooting Ole Miss, but could only manage a 26-22 halftime lead.
(Copyright 2001 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
