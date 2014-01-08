Police searching for missing Gulfport woman

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Gulfport.

Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said 50-year-old Anita Marie Phelps Smith was reported missing from her residence at 17356 Yazoo Street in Gulfport on January 6. She was last seen on January 2 wearing blue jeans, a white sweater/jacket and black tennis shoes. She may also be carrying a green backpack.

Brisolara said Smith is 5'2" and weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to have left her residence on foot.

Authorities said Smith has a history of alcohol abuse and depression.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Gulfport Fire Department and the Gulf Coast Search and Rescue have searched a wooded area surrounding Smith's residence.

If you have any information about Smith's whereabouts please contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 228-865-7060.

