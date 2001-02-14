Life Is Hectic At Home With The Barlow Quads - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Life Is Hectic At Home With The Barlow Quads

The Barlow's day starts around 2 a.m. with the first morning feeding for quads. An 11 a.m. snack marks the fourth of feeding of the day. Shannon Barlow has been up nonstop.

"There have been nights when I'm like.. oh my God," she says.  "I'm so tired, but it's not that bad at all, it really isn't."

"We feed them about 8 to 9 times per baby, and that's a lot of bottle and formula we go through," her husband James says.

After each bottle, it's nap time, followed by four diaper changes. That adds oup to about 50 diapers a day.

"It is a full day's work," James says.

The kitchen is the heart of the Barlow's baby operations. The dishwasher is constantly being loaded and unloaded with baby bottles. Then those bottles come to the refrigerator for storage. All the babies have their own shelf.

"It just the things you know you have to do, you do. And I think anybody would," Shannon says.  "We were just so excited to get them home."

After the cold and flu season ends, Shannon and James are looking forward to taking the children around town.

"We can't bring them anywhere.  We bring them to the doctor's office, and we get them home. Once we get them through that I can take them to church we can come sit with them. The funny thing is when we do take them out, like to doctor's office people just look like they need oxygen," Shannon says.

Sometimes it's mom and dad who look like they need oxygen.  With four babies, threre's little time to rest but plenty of time for love.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly