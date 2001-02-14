Harrison County Deputy Named Officer Of The Quarter - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County Deputy Named Officer Of The Quarter

Our "Officer of the Quarter" award goes to a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy who is a friend to many in the law enforcement community.

Lt. Lee Shelbourn has held several law enforcement positions. Last year he took charge of a traffic enforcement unit with the sheriff's department. For his efforts in helping to reduce fatalities on county roads, WLOX and the Coast Crime Commission awarded Shelbourn with the "Officer of the Quarter" award.

Shelbourn says he is humbled by the recognition, and he credits the men and women he works with for doing such a great job.

"We have an extremely high profile DUI unit," Lt. Shelbourn says.  "We have four motorcycles that are on the job everyday, and those are actually the people who are putting the paper out.  The statistics tells us the more citations written, the lower the fatalities and that's what our jobs are all about anyway, reducing fatalities.

Shelbourne's boss, Sheriff George Payne, says Harrison County is very lucky to have such a dedicated officer on duty.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly