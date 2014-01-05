Commercial fishing seasons for red drum and flounder open in MS

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are reminding commercial fishermen that the red drum and flounder seasons opened January 1.

Officials say those in the commercial fishing industry are excited about the opening of the seasons.

"A lot of fisherman and their families have been fishing for my family for many years," said Sean Desporte of Desporte & Sons Seafood Market and Deli.

"We like to see different seasons open so we got flounder and red fish just opened so we're looking forward to getting a lot of fresh fish in for our customers."

DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller says the fishing seasons are important to the Gulf Coast because many people rely on the seafood industry to pay the bills and put food on the table.

"We hope that people will go out there and be safe. A lot of people make their livings this way so we're excited to help them do that," said Miller.

The total allowable catch for red drum is 35,000 pounds per year, and 74,000 pounds per year for flounder. The season for speckled trout opens February first and will allow for 50,000 pounds of the fish to be caught.

When the weight totals are reached, DMR will close the season. Anyone interested in learning about commercial fishing can contact DMR at 228-374-5000 or check out their website www.dmr.state.ms.us.

Copyright 2014 WLOX. All rights reserved.