Alabama QB A. J. McCarron watches Surge lose to Rivermen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nick Prockow had the game-winning goal Friday night against the Surge, then followed up that effort with a goal and two assists in the Peoria Rivermen's 5-2 win over the Mississippi Surge Sat., Jan. 4

Prockow was involved in the game's first two goals. He set up Justin Gvora's second goal of the season in the first period before notching his team-leading 12th goal of the year in the second period.

The Surge countered with goals by Chapen LeBlond and Justin MacDonald before Steve Morra's fifth goal of the season gave the Rivermen a 3-2 lead after two periods of play.

Joe Schiller and Taylor Larsen added insurance markers for Peoria, who won at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in front of a crowd that featured Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback A. J. McCarron and his girlfriend Katherine Webb.

The Surge (12-14-1) have lost back-to-back games and four of the last five overall. The Rivermen (13-10-3) have won three consecutive games.