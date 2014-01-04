Graham converts four field goals, Saints advance in NFL playoffs

UNDATED (WLOX) - In only his third game in a New Orleans Saints uniform, 36-year-old Shayne Graham connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including a 32-yarder as time expired to propel the New Orleans Saints to a 26-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wildcard game Sat., Jan. 4.

With the win, the Saints advance to face the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL playoffs. New Orleans lost 34-7 to the Seahawks in Seattle during week 13 of the regular season.

Despite featuring a 3-5 record on the road in the regular season and dealing with a temperature of 27 degrees at kickoff, the Saints advanced in the playoffs.

Graham's 46-yard field goal with no time remaining in the second quarter cut the Saints' deficit to 7-6 heading into halftime.

Quarterback Drew Brees found Lance Moore for a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Mark Ingram rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to hand the Saints a 20-7 lead with 3:52 left in the third.

LeSean McCoy, who was the NFL's leading rusher during the regular season, posted a late third-quarter touchdown to slice the New Orleans lead to 20-14.

After Graham and Philadelphia's Alex Henery traded field goals in the fourth quarter, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles connected with Zach Ertz with 4:54 left in the quarter.

Brees and the Saints offense started the ensuing possession near midfield after a 15-yard penalty was tacked on after Darren Sproles' kickoff return.

Graham's game-winning 32-yard field goal with no time remaining silenced the Philadelphia crowd and NFC East-division champion Eagles.

Brees completed 20-of-30 passes for 250 yards and two interceptions along with the touchdown pass to Moore.

New Orleans, which featured the league's 25th-best rushing attack at 92.1 yards per game during the regular season, ran for 185 yards against Philadelphia. Mark Ingram led the way with 18 carries for 97 yards and the third-quarter score, while Khiry Robinson had eight carries for 45 yards.