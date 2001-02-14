New Trees To Line Highway 90 In Long Beach - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New Trees To Line Highway 90 In Long Beach

At a ceremony Wednesday, the first of 40 trees was planted in the median. The $2,200 dollars for the 10 magnolias and 30 live oaks came from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.

The trees will replace several that have been knocked down over the years in storms. People at the ceremony say they hope the new trees will remind people not to take for granted how beautiful the coast really is.

"I think it's important that we understand that aesthetics along the coast is tremendously important for our community," Harrison County Supervisor Marlin Ladner said.

"I think people notice it," said Joanna Hudson, a Long Beach Tree Board member. "I just think it's a welcome. I think trees and flowers and things make people feel welcome and I think that's part of our endeavor is to make people welcome."

Ten of the trees were dedicated to people from Long Beach who were honored for their service to the community.

