Rivermen score twice in third period, again in OT to stun Surge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Matt Viola scored with 22 seconds left in the third period to force overtime, and Nick Prockow scored on the power play in OT to give the Peoria Rivermen a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Mississippi Surge Fri., Jan. 3.

The Surge (12-13-1) took a 2-0 lead following a first-period goal by Kyle Fletcher and a second-period power-play goal off the stick of Mark Thorburn.

Rivermen captain Jarrett Rush scored with 14:38 left in the third period to slice the deficit in half.

Viola's goal was his fourth of the season in 11 games for Peoria, while Prockow's 11th goal of the season pushed him to 25 points to lead the team.

Peoria goaltender Kyle Rank stopped 33 of 35 shots he faced, while Mississippi's Dan Clarke only saw 22 shots and denied 19 of them.

The Rivermen (12-10-3) have won back-to-back games and will square off with the Surge again Sat., Jan. 4.