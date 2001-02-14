Eight New Cabins To Open At Flint Creek - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Eight New Cabins To Open At Flint Creek

Stone County Supervisors and other community leaders got a tour of the eight new cabins that will be open for visitors starting this weekend. At $110 a night, these cabins offer a number of amenities. Two of the cabins are handicapped accessible.

The new quarters bring the total number of cabins at Flint Creek to 41. Executives don't expect to have any problem filling them.

"I don't think you could ever have enough cabins here at Flint Creek," said Stewart Smith, Special Projects Officer for the Pat Harrison Waterway.

"It's time right now," Stone County Supervisor Duncan Hatten said. "A lot of people will be coming to get away from Mardi Gras and then of course, real soon the schools will be on spring break and soon after they start that and the park itself will really get busy."

The additional cabins are also good news for nearby businesses. More visitors mean more money. And several new businesses are popping up along Highway 26 hoping to cash in on it.

"This is real good for the merchants because as they come through they can buy their groceries, their gas and so our park has an economic impact on our communities," Smith said.

"Flint Creek has a tremendous impact on Stone County economically," added Hatten. "It brings in tourists from all over the country."

The fact that so many of those tourists continue to come back year after year is what has helped make Flint Creek successful. It's the reason even more cabins tucked away in the woods are planned for the future.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly