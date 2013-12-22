St. Martin varsity basketball team buys Christmas gifts for children

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, the St. Martin varsity boys basketball team has the opportunity to adopt local elementary kids and buy Christmas gifts for them.

"It's a good feeling because not everyone is as fortunate as others," St. Martin senior Jamond Franklin said. "We can easily help someone else."

"It feels good giving back," senior LaDarius Johnson said. "I like seeing the kids smile after you give them the gifts."

These presents are made possible by people who are involved some way with St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs.

Each player on the team is given a list of things to buy for a child.

The squad spent the entire morning Sunday and early afternoon shopping for Christmas gifts for the local community before coming back to the gym and wrapping the presents.

"We have the opportunity to be a blessing to so many young men and young women's lives and to be able to give," St. Martin assistant coach Robin Sikes said. "It's been a blessing to our kids here. We just want to be able to be a blessing to our community and show people that there are good people out there."