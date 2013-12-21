South Mississippi Islamic leader passes away

A symbol of the Islamic community in South Mississippi passed away Saturday morning. Tariq Abdulmumin, Imam at the Biloxi Islamic Center, confirmed that President Sabree Rashid passed away around 3 a.m.

Rashid played an important role in the lives of Muslims in South Mississippi. He was an advocate for the civil rights of African Americans and worked hard to improve black communities in the area. Some of the projects Rashid supervised at the Islamic center include an annual food and clothing drive and a job fair to help convicted felons move forward once released from prison.

Details about his death are minimal at this time, but WLOX News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

