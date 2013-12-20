Christina Garcia is a reporter and anchor for WLOX News. She started her career in 2011 as a Web Producer for WLOX.com, and eventually expanded her work to include a TV segment on weekend events called Weekend Whereabouts.

Garcia is a avid news hound and is always looking for stories that South Mississippians need to know. She has also a played a pivotal role in organizing the state's annual United Way campaign.

Before joining WLOX, Garcia was an intern at WKRG News in Mobile, Alabama. She graduated from the University of South Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Political Science.

Garcia is of Filipino and Irish descent and was born in Oxford, CA. She spent a few years living in Jacksonville, FL, and in Athens, Greece because of her father's work as a Seabee. But for most of her life, she's called South Mississippi home. She attended St. John Elementary and High School and later graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2005.

She's always looking for a good story idea, so if you see her out or on Facebook tell her what you'd like to see on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

'Like' Christina Garcia on Facebook to keep up with what stories she's following, or to send her a tip: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Christina-Garcia-WLOX/319165974882807

You can also reach her by email - cgarcia@wlox.com