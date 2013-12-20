Huff hired as new MGCCC football head coach

Chad Huff is now MGCCC's 19th head coach since football was started in 1926.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Dean of Athletics Ladd Taylor announced Friday that Chad Huff will be the Bulldogs' newest head football coach.

Huff is now the college's 19th head coach since football was started in 1926. He replaces Steve Campbell, who spent 10 years at the helm of Gulf Coast before accepting an offer with Central Arkansas Wednesday night.

"It's a very exciting time in my life," said Huff. "I'd like to thank the MGCCC administration for giving me this opportunity. I'm honored, thrilled, and excited all at the same time. I've always wanted to be a head coach and I can't think of a better place to start than right here at Gulf Coast."

The 37-year-old is a native of Hurley, Miss., and takes over a Gulf Coast program that has won four JUCO national championships and 16 state titles.

"We wanted to move quickly in order to maintain the continuity with this outstanding staff of coaches," Taylor said. "As a result, all of our full time assistant coaches will remain at Gulf Coast. These are exciting times."

"Chad is a proven leader," said Gulf Coast President Dr. Mary Graham. "He has all the qualities we look for in a head coach: integrity, class and a winning spirit. I'm looking forward to Chad continuing our great winning tradition."

The Bulldogs finished with an 8-2 record this past season, losing 45-28 in the MACJC semifinals to eventual NJCAA champion East Mississippi.

