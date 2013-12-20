Ingalls helps angels feel blessed for the holidays

Every year, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings Christmas joy to thousands of children that otherwise might not get any presents. This year has been especially tough on the program. Financial hardships have been felt by everyone including those who give to Angel Tree.

Employees at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division did their part to make sure kids in their community have a merry Christmas. The team adopted 145 Angel Tree children who remained without presents. Ingalls also donated $1,500 to help provide to the remaining angels that have not been adopted, $500 of that money was raised by the company's electrical department.

"It's humbling to see the constant outpouring of volunteer service and giving from Ingalls' employees," said Ingalls' vice president of human resources and administration Edmond Hughes.

"The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program provides gifts for more than 1,500 children this year, and our shipbuilders helped play a part in making sure these kids have a great holiday season. In fact, some of our employees went above and beyond what is required and purchased extra gifts."

Captain Jenny Bailey, with the Jackson County Salvation Army, is beyond grateful that these workers stepped up and picked up the slack to improve Christmas for some lucky kids.

"Without our Jackson County community and companies like Ingalls, we could not do what we do for these families," said Bailey.

"This is no small feat. Each angel receives at least $75 worth of merchandise, and because of Ingalls' help, these families are going to be fully blesses this Christmas. We appreciate it so much."

The employees at Ingalls did not stop their giving with just the angels. They raised money and resources for several other organizations including Toys for Tots, Our Daily Bread and Backpack buddies after-school program. Ingalls' Veterans Employee Resource Team also sent over 60 care packages to soldiers in Afghanistan.

There are still angels out there that need to be adopted in time for Christmas. Take a page from the Ingalls playbook and get out there and do what you can to give back to the community during the holidays.

