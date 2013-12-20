Chevron donates $150,000 to Jackson County schools

Students in Jackson County received a huge help to their education Thursday thanks to Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and DonorsChoose.org. Chevron's Fuel Your School Program donated $1 for every purchase of more than eight gallons of fuel throughout the month of November in Jackson County. The program raised over $50,000 to benefit 73 public schools.

The program started in 2010, and has since provided funding for over 16,000 classroom projects at over 4,000 schools. This year, over 6,700 students at 26 Jackson County schools will see the benefits of the project. Maya Dudte is a kindergarten teacher at Oak Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs. Her classroom received science materials that will help her students learn about life cycles and physical health in an exciting and enriching environment.

"Through Chevron's generous donation, our kindergarten students will be given the opportunity for hands-on discovery and learning," said Dudte.

"Each resource that was provided will foster a learning environment that strengthens the foundational skills needed to promote language development, math, science and sensory exploration."

In addition to the Fuel Your School program, Chevron Pascagoula Refinery is donating an additional $100,000 to fund 138 school projects that will benefit another 15,000 students.

"We're proud to give back to our local communities through working with specialized and innovative non profits, such as DonorsChoose.org," said Chevron Pascagoula Refinery General Manager Tom Kovar.

"The Fuel Your School program exemplifies Chevron's commitment to supporting teachers, students and schools by helping them receive the resources and tools they need in their classrooms."

Organizers at Chevron say the main purpose of the Fuel Your School program is to improve critical education in the STEM subjects; science, technology, engineering and math. These subjects help students grow into technical fields in our modern economy. These skills could even lead to students landing engineering jobs at Chevron.

