Gulfport grad, current Colorado Buffaloes player thanks Steve Campbell

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College couldn't be more happy for Steve Campbell.

The now former head coach of the Bulldogs football team will be introduced as the Central Arkansas Bears' new head coach in a press conference tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Campbell accepted an offer from UCA after turning down numerous offers in the past from other schools.

The 47-year-old has helped players like former Pascagoula Panther Vick Ballard and former Long Beach Bearcat Tramaine Brock advance to four-year universities. After 10 seasons in Perk, Wednesday night was the right time to make it official that Campbell himself would step forward to a four-year program.

"Coach Campbell knows everything there is to know about football," former Gulf Coast and Gulfport player Tucker Smith said. "His knowledge of the game is part of why everyone who goes through Gulf Coast is so successful. He knows as much about the game of football as much as anyone can know about it."

Smith graduated from Gulfport High School in 2012. Now he's headed to Boulder, Colo., to suit up for the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 Conference to be the team's long-snapper. He knows his final two years of eligibility couldn't have happened without the guidance of Campbell and the Gulf Coast coaching staff.

"Playing at Gulf Coast has been integral in my recruitment process," Smith said. "It gave me a chance to play two years at a high level with a good team. [Campbell] put me in a scheme that helped me succeed, impressed a lot of college coaches and gave me two years to really improve."