Legendary college baseball coach visits Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk made an appearance at the Big Red Athletic Foundation fund-raising dinner at the Biloxi Civic Center.

The "Father of SEC Baseball" is the SEC's winningest coach in any sport, compiling a career-record of 1,373-700-2 (.662). His teams made eight College World Series appearances and racked up five SEC championships.

"I enjoy the speaking a lot," said Polk, who speaks at public events free of charge. "I'm just giving back. I've been blessed in my career by coaching 48 years in college baseball -- 31 of those in the Southeastern Conference.

"I'm just giving back and hopefully I can instill some confidence in these young men both on and off the field academically and athletically."

Arguably Polk's most well-known team was his 1985 Mississippi State squad. That roster included Jeff Brantley, Will Clark, Rafael Palmeiro and Bobby Thigpen.

Polk is now a volunteer coach at the University of Alabama-Birmingham under head coach Brian Shoop, who was an assistant for Polk at MSU during the 1983-89 seasons.