Players prep for Saturday's 65th Bernard-Blackwell game

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 65th Bernard-Blackwell All-Star Classic is set to kickoff at Saturday.

The North takes on the South in the annual game at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.

The South won last year's game against the North 34-13 and leads the overall series with 30 wins compared to 26 losses and four ties.

Biloxi's DeVoriae Martin and Raekwon McClellan suit up for the South, as well as D'iberville's Quantrell Reddix and Pascagoula's Caleb Caston.

The team also features 6'4" quarterback Alex Woodall and 6'7" offensive lineman Ethan Frith.

"Playing in the all-star game as a quarterback is an honor to me," Woodall said. "Everybody is going to look at you and everybody's going to look forward to you."

"I committed to Florida State a few months ago," Frith said. "It's a great program. I loved it down there [on my visit], it felt like home and I love all the coaches."

Fans can watch the game on WLOX-ABC, with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m.