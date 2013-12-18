MGCCC head coach Steve Campbell accepts job at Central Arkansas - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC head coach Steve Campbell accepts job at Central Arkansas

UNDATED (WLOX) - Gulf Coast football head coach Steve Campbell had turned down offers to coach at the next level.

However, on a day where 15 of the athletes he coached during the 2013 season figured out where they'll be playing football next season, Campbell decided to advance to the next level as well.

Campbell, who led Gulf Coast to an NJCAA national championship and three MACJC titles, is the newest head coach for the Central Arkansas Bears.

"It's a bittersweet day for me and my family," Campbell said in MGCCC's official press release. "Being at Gulf Coast has been special for all of us, on and off the field. You always want to leave a place in better shape than when you arrived, and I hope I've been able to do that."

The 47-year-old went 87-22 in 10 seasons at Gulf Coast, including six straight trips to the MACJC title game and six MACJC South Division titles.

In 2007, Gulf Coast finished with a perfect 12-0 mark and also won its first state title since 1986.

Gulf Coast has been ranked in the NJCAA football poll for 115 straight weeks while also racking up a top-10 finish in each of the last eight seasons.

Campbell has coached 28 NJCAA All-Americans and six former Bulldogs who are currently on NFL rosters.

"I believe there's no better coaching job at the community/junior college level than at Gulf Coast," Campbell added. "We've been blessed to be a part of this college and South Mississippi during these last 10 years."

"I am proud for coach Campbell and I have no doubt his success as a head coach will continue," said Gulf Coast Dean of Athletics Ladd Taylor. "The bar at Gulf Coast has been set high and we're looking for a dynamic leader for our football program."

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • HS basketball region tournament scores

    HS basketball region tournament scores

    Saturday, February 18 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-18 05:03:43 GMT

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

    Friday night has come and gone, and high school basketball teams from the coast know which playoff position they hold.

    More >>

  • Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Big Bobby? Bradley draws comparison to former Red Sox slugger

    Saturday, February 11 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-02-12 01:10:07 GMT

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

    As a young baseball player, Bobby Bradley recalls being an energetic, cartwheeling performer in the outfield. Four months from his 21st birthday, Bradley witnessed firsthand just how spirited youth athletes can be at his second annual free baseball camp at Harrison Central High School. "Once the kids hit on the field, they say they want to do this, this and this," Bradley said. "It's hectic but as long as they're having fun, that's what it's all about." Mat...

    More >>

  • Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Friday HS basketball scores; Tuesday HS basketball schedule

    Saturday, February 11 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-02-11 05:03:10 GMT

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>

    The Biloxi Indians basketball teams swept the Gulfport Admirals Friday night. The boys won 46-39, while the girls ended up with a 46-42 victory. Friday's games were a preview of what to expect when the Biloxi-Gulfport girls square off in the region 8-6A tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Biloxi-Gulfport boys will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. BOYS Gulfport 39 BILOXI 46 Stone 60 D'IBERVILLE 62 PICAYUNE 63 Hancock ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly