MGCCC head coach Steve Campbell accepts job at Central Arkansas

UNDATED (WLOX) - Gulf Coast football head coach Steve Campbell had turned down offers to coach at the next level.

However, on a day where 15 of the athletes he coached during the 2013 season figured out where they'll be playing football next season, Campbell decided to advance to the next level as well.

Campbell, who led Gulf Coast to an NJCAA national championship and three MACJC titles, is the newest head coach for the Central Arkansas Bears.

"It's a bittersweet day for me and my family," Campbell said in MGCCC's official press release. "Being at Gulf Coast has been special for all of us, on and off the field. You always want to leave a place in better shape than when you arrived, and I hope I've been able to do that."

The 47-year-old went 87-22 in 10 seasons at Gulf Coast, including six straight trips to the MACJC title game and six MACJC South Division titles.

In 2007, Gulf Coast finished with a perfect 12-0 mark and also won its first state title since 1986.

Gulf Coast has been ranked in the NJCAA football poll for 115 straight weeks while also racking up a top-10 finish in each of the last eight seasons.

Campbell has coached 28 NJCAA All-Americans and six former Bulldogs who are currently on NFL rosters.

"I believe there's no better coaching job at the community/junior college level than at Gulf Coast," Campbell added. "We've been blessed to be a part of this college and South Mississippi during these last 10 years."

"I am proud for coach Campbell and I have no doubt his success as a head coach will continue," said Gulf Coast Dean of Athletics Ladd Taylor. "The bar at Gulf Coast has been set high and we're looking for a dynamic leader for our football program."