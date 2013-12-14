Alabama defeats Mississippi in annual all-star HS football game

UNDATED (WLOX) - Alabama outscored Mississippi 14-3 in the second half to win for a sixth-consecutive time in the series.

Mississippi outgained Alabama 333-182 in total offensive yards but two touchdown passes from Cincinnati commit Hayden Moore to Wake Forest commitment Demetrius Kemp were enough for a 21-17 win in Montgomery, Ala.

Sammie Epps, who has chosen to play for Ole Miss next season, has seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for Mississippi. Epps' longest reception of 50 yards came in the fourth quarter off a pass from Gulfport quarterback Thad Miller.

Miller was 4-of-13 for 76 yards with no interceptions.

Picayune running back Preston Dedeaux was bottled up for most of the afternoon, rushing for 19 yards on 11 carries.

Ocean Springs linebacker Romello Riley had three total tackles, while Harrison Central cornerback and Oklahoma commit Tito Windham Jr. had a tackle at the end of the first half.

Pearl River Central offensive lineman Harry Godwin and Gulfport wide receiver Jevon Floyd also took part in the game.