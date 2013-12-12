Seven HS coast players to participate in all-star game

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game is set for Sat., Dec. 14 in Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama won 21-16 last year despite a comeback attempt led by former Ocean Springs quarterback Wes Windham.

The coast will be well represented once the noon kickoff time rolls around Saturday. Gulfport wide receiver Jevon Floyd was just added to the roster Wednesday along with his quarterback Thad Miller.

State champion Picayune features left tackle D'Marcus Haralson and running back Preston Dedeaux.

Pearl River Central offensive lineman Harry Godwin, Ocean Springs linebacker Romello Riley and Harrison Central defensive back Tito Windham will also be there.