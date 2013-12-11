MGCCC basketball on fire heading into month-long break - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MGCCC basketball on fire heading into month-long break

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Junior-college basketball in Perkinston is on a break until January 9th.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs have picked up wins in seven of the last eight games, including Monday night's 78 to 70 win over Southwest.

"The team is looking good," sophomore forward Roger Woods said. "We're coming here working hard every day. We just have to keep starting off on the right foot and not taking the pressure off."

Woods leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 19 points per game.

It's a double-edged sword with this extended time off. The month-long break will temporarily plug his team's momentum but it also gives his team a chance to rest.

"It's a good thing because it's good to get off our feet to relax and be with our family," sophomore forward Rashad Perkins said. "But it's a bad thing because, while you don't lose that team chemistry, you lose that feel of practice, being warm and getting ready to play. But now you've got a break, you're relaxed."

