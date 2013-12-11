Surge head to Illinois with relief supplies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) The Mississippi Surge will be playing three games in three nights this weekend in Bloomington, Ill.

Before that, the team will be dropping off relief supplies in Peoria, Ill.

The team began the 12-hour drive on a charter bus Wednesday night with the supplies in a U-Haul trailer.

The Surge put a supply drive together to help out those communities which were in the path of a series of tornadoes in November.

While Bloomington's home crowd may be rooting against them in the hockey game, the Surge can be confident knowing they gained a few fans in a different aspect.