Vancouver Grizzlies Of The NBA Considering New Orleans For New Home?

Doug Thornton, general manager of the New Orleans Arena, said officials planned to contact Grizzlies' owner Michael Heisely to gauge his interest in bringing his team to Louisiana. Thornton said that because the arena does not have an NHL franchise that would compete for major-league ticket dollars and because the facility is ``NBA-ready,'' New Orleans might move to the top of the list of new locations.

``Sources tell us that he is interested in relocating the franchise, rather than selling it,'' Thornton said during a news conference called after NBA Commissioner David Stern anounced the Grizzlies would be allowed to explore a new home city. ``That's the challenge of a professional sports franchise, securing ownership.''

Other cities mentioned as possible destinations for the struggling team, which expects losses of $40 million this year, include St. Louis, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tenn. St. Louis and Nashville have NHL franchises.

The owner of the NHL St. Louis Blues, Bill Laurie, cut a deal 18 months ago to buy the team and move it to St. Louis, but that move was scuttled by Stern who wanted to find an ownership to keep the team in Vancouver. Stern now says that might have been a mistake.

Thornton said an NBA team would face the same financial challenges cited by the New Orleans Saints, who want a new deal with the Superdome _ or perhaps a new stadium _ in a smallmajor-league market.``He