Presidential Review of Military Long Overdue

Most veterans in Pascagoula say a presidential review of the military is long over due.

They believe pay raises for the current military should be one of the first priopities. Along with pay raises most veterans say all branches of the military need better equipment and housing for families. Veterans believe if these benefits and equipment issues are improved the morale of the armed forces will improve as well.

The secretary of defense has said he is going to go from top to bottom in studying what is best needed to bring them up to where they were ten years ago. Veterans believe if benefits and equipment issues are improved, the morale in all areas of the armed forces will improve as well.

Military families in Jackson County can look forward to some new housing. There's one point two million dollars in the military construction bill approved by Congress to build 188 family housing units.