Favre helps Oak Grove to first-ever football state championship

UNDATED (WLOX) - The Oak Grove Warriors overcame a scoreless game at halftime to defeat Tupelo 14-7 in the 6A state championship game Fri., Dec. 6.

Oak Grove head coach Nevill Barr added future hall-of-fame quarterback Brett Favre to his coaching staff as offensive coordinator before the season.

It turned out to be a solid move.

The Warriors (14-1) averaged just shy of 40 points per game through out the regular season and playoffs.

Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL -- 16 of them with the Green Bay Packers.