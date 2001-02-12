Radio Giant Turns Thrity - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Radio Giant Turns Thrity

WOSM Radio is thirty years old and still going strong. On Monday, Ocean Springs Mayor Seren Ainsworth recognized what the Gospel Giant has meant to the coast by proclaiming this WOSM Radio Broadcasting Remembrance week. When Charles and Margaret Cooper started the station, they wanted a format that was unique to area so they decided on southern gospel. Over the years WOSM has made a commitment to quality and community. In an age where most stations are owned by corporations employees here say people appreciate a station that cares about its listeners and the issues that affect them.

Operations Manager Phil Moss said "They know everything that's going on in the community and they're concerned about the community. It's a difference when you're locally owned and it's a small operation too."

"You know what to expect from them and the know what to expect from you," said owner Charles Cooper." There's no passing the buck, sort of speak, when you're locally owned and operated."

The Cooper family says they've seen mountain tops and valleys over the past thirty years, but they are grateful for every moment. The station has grown over the years from a 3,000 to a 50,000 watt operation. However, the Coopers say their biggest accomplishment is that WOSM has been on the air every single day for the last 30 years.

by Danielle Thomas

