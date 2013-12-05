JUCO football's national championship set for Sunday in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The top two junior college football programs will meet for the national championship game Sun., Dec. 8, in Biloxi.

The Georgia Military Bulldogs will clash with the East Mississippi Lions with a 2 p.m. kickoff time.

The Bulldogs actually played in the first ever Mississippi Bowl in 2008 and led the NJCAA ranks with 299 rushing yards per game this season.

The Lions display the nation's best overall offense and defense regarding yards per game.

"I'm excited about getting that number-one and number-two matchup," Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Dean of Athletics Ladd Taylor said. "Not just because of hearing what goes on across the nation but actually seeing it live. I can't explain how excited I am to see that game."

The Lions and Bulldogs will play the national-title game at Biloxi's Indian Stadium.