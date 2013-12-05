Surge face Thunder for first time in 2013-14 season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge will hope to find the back of the net for the first time in more than two games Fri., Dec. 6, at home against the Bloomington Thunder.

Mark Thorburn tallied the last goal for the Surge more than a week ago in the second period of a 3-2 win over the RiverKings. Since then, the Surge picked up a 6-0 loss to the Huntsville Havoc and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Louisiana IceGators.

"The goal scoring is there but it comes in spurts," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "You just have to keep going out and work within the system. It's a matter of not taking shortcuts but going out there, working hard and being a true professional."

The Surge (7-7-0) currently sits sixth in the SPHL with 14 points and is tied-for-third in fewest amount of goals scored (39). The Thunder has posted an SPHL-low 34 goals in 12 games, opposed to 51 goals allowed.

The Surge and Thunder drop the puck at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 7:05 p.m., Central time.