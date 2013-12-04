Surge requesting donations for Peoria disaster relief

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge hockey team is asking that Mississippi residents donate to the relief efforts in Illinois.

The Peoria Rivermen, which is a team in the SPHL along with the Surge, plays hockey in a city that was in the middle of a tornado that touched down in Peoria and neighboring communities.

Numerous states, including Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, were affected by the same weather system Nov. 18.

"I know the gulf coast has been through something like this a few times," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "I know the citizens in the community will step up and make any donations that they can."

The Surge has asked that anyone willing to donate should give paper and cleaning products, blankets, new clothes, water and cash donations. All these items should be dropped off no later than Wed., Dec. 11, at the Hockey Operations office at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.