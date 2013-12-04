Pearl River County Sheriff's deputy stuck with used needle

A Pearl River County Sheriff's deputy experienced one of a law enforcement official's worse nightmares during a confrontation with a man suspected of manufacturing methamphetamine. The deputy was stuck with a used hypodermic needle.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Shane Tucker, a search warrant was executed at the residence of 24-year-old Jeremy Wayne Mitchell of Carriere, on November 13. Officials said the search revealed several methamphetamine labs on the property along with chemicals and paraphernalia used in the making of the drug. Mitchell was not home at the time of the search so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies caught up with Mitchell three days later during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 near mile marker five. Tucker said that Mitchell provided deputies with false information, but the officers knew it was him and attempted to take him into custody.

Tucker said Mitchell began to fight the three deputies on scene. During the confrontation, one of the officers was stuck with a used hypodermic needle that Mitchell had in his pocket. Tucker said Mitchell and the deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"The doctors performed tests on both individuals, and doctors took precautionary measures with the deputy for treatments for the needle stick," said Tucker.

"The deputy has since learned that his blood tests were negative for infectious diseases, but he will have on going tests for the next 12 months."

According to authorities, Mitchell has been charged with simple assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct, failure to comply with a lawful order of an officer, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement as well as charges stemming from the initial search warrant. Mitchell's bond has been revoked and he remains in the Pearl River County Correctional Facility.

