Former NFL player arrested in George County

On Tuesday, a high speed chase in George County ended with the arrest of former Baltimore Raven Ralph L Staten. George County Sheriff Dean Howell said Staten, of Semmes and Wilmer, AL, was arrested after leading deputies on a high speed care chase as well as a foot pursuit.

Howell said Sergeant Tony Jones was on routine patrol on Highway 612 when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically and too fast for the road he was on. Jones attempted to stop the 1999 Ford Contour driven by Staten. Authorities said at some point Staten jumped from the vehicle and led deputies on a foot pursuit. After a short time, officers caught and arrested Staten.

Howell said Staten has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, fleeing and DUI.

According to Sergeant Jason Pharez, it has also been determined that Staten is being questioned as a 'person of interest' in connection to the disappearance of Donovan Cowart. A press conference held Tuesday in George County brought to light the nearly one year anniversary of Cowart's disappearance.

"Staten is being questioned in connection with the disappearance of Mr. Cowart, and at this point that is all I can say," said Pharez.

Staten is currently being held without bond at the George County Regional Jail.

Staten was drafted in the seventh round of the 1997 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He was a defensive back for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1993 to 1996.

