Surge shut out for second straight game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Surge goaltender Dan Clarke faced 40 shots but his 39 saves were not enough in a 1-0 loss to the Louisiana IceGators Sat., Nov. 30.

Former Surge goalie Kiefer Smiley picked up a shutout of his former team, stopping all 30 shots he faced.

Adam Stuart, who is also a former Surge player, scored the game's lone goal with 14:24 left in the third period.

The Surge hasn't scored a goal since the second period of the team's 3-2 win over the Mississippi RiverKings three days prior -- a span of 125:43 worth of game time.

The Surge return to action Fri., Dec. 6, at home against the Bloomington Thunder.