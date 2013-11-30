Southern Miss snaps 23-game losing streak, defeats UAB 62-27

UNDATED (WLOX) - Southern Miss football ended the nation's longest-active losing streak of 23 games with a 62-27 victory over the UAB Blazers Sat., Nov. 30.

Golden Eagles freshman quarterback Nick Mullens passed for 370 yards and tied a school record with five touchdown passes.

The Golden Eagles trailed 21-13 at halftime, but Mullens threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the third quarter to give Southern Miss a 41-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The 28 points for USM in the third quarter was more than the team scored in an entire game this season before Saturday.

Southern Miss (1-11, 1-7) added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to finish with the most points in a game since a 63-35 victory over Navy Oct. 8, 2011.

It's the first win for USM under the direction of first-year head coach Todd Monken.