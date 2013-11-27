Surge take down SPHL-leading RiverKings

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge met the Mississippi RiverKings twice in two days, and bounced back from Tuesday's loss with a 3-2 win Wed., Nov. 27.

Surge defenseman Bill Baker opened the scoring midway through the first period by picking up a loose puck. He also had an assist on the eventual game-winning goal by Mark Thorburn in the second period.

The RiverKings trailed 1-0 heading into the second period before Tom Craig scored on a wrap-around goal to tie it up.

Newcomer Luke Greiner's goal with 7:37 left in the second refurbished the lead for the Surge. Kyle Fletcher and Matt Gordon picked up assists on Greiner's power-play marker.

Thorburn's goal stretched the Surge lead to 3-1 with 5:43 left in the second period.

RiverKings defenseman Andrew Randazzo tallied his second goal of the year on the power play with less than two minutes to go in the second period.

Goaltender Dan Clarke made 32 saves -- 14 in the third period -- to help the Surge win its fourth game in the last five tries. The Surge returns to action Fri., Nov. 29, on the road against the Huntsville Havoc.