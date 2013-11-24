Golfers give thumbs up to Gautier's Shell Landing Golf Club

After one round of play at the Web.com Second Stage Tour School, Matt Fast and Jason Millard were tied for the lead with a score of 7-under 65.

However, Millard was 10 shots worse in the second round, giving the former Mississippi State Bulldog Fast a good lead heading into the third and fourth rounds. He won the tournament with a score of 20-under 268.

"It's a good golf course," said Chris Baker, who finished in a tie for ninth place. "It's unfortunate they got a little rain before the tournament but they got it in great shape for us."

Former Ole Miss Rebel Kyle Ellis was at 8-under heading into the final round but shot 11-over on Friday to fall well down the leaderboard. Another Mississippi native that was a part of this tournament was Trey Denton. He finished in a tie for 28th.

I started off pretty well but then made a couple bogeys in the middle of the round and ended up getting it back," Denton said. "Obviously I wanted to do a lot better."

While it wasn't the finish Denton wanted, he had a smile on his face not only when he was playing in Gautier this week, but also when his grandparents, Bobby and Rita, were there to support him.

"My grandparents live right up the street from me," Denton said. "It's nice to have them around. Any time they can watch me play at a high stage, that's a treat."