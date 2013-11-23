Surge win third straight game, defeat Ice Bears

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mathieu Dugas made 35 saves, four different Surge players scored and Mississippi beat the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-2 Sat., Nov. 23.

The Surge took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission on goals by Mark Thorburn and Chapen LeBlond. Both players finished with a goal and an assist in the team's third consecutive win.

The two teams were scoreless heading into the third period. Kyle Fletcher notched his fourth goal of the season with 16:32 left to go in the third.

Peter Neal and Jon Higgins scored for Knoxville to slice the deficit to 3-2 in favor of the Surge, but Reid Edmondson was credited with a goal on an empty net with one-second remaining to solidify the Surge's win at home.

The Surge, who have yet to lose a road game this season in three opportunities, return to action Tue., Nov. 26, in Southaven against the Mississippi RiverKings.