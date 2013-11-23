Picayune Maroon Tide one win away from state championship berth

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Maroon Tide last came away with a high school football state championship in 2011.

Head coach Dodd Lee and his football team are two wins away from accomplishing that feat two years later.

The Wayne County War Eagles entered Friday night against the Picayune Maroon Tide on an eight-game winning streak, but Picayune's first-half dominance was too much to overcome in the Maroon Tide's 31-14 win.

Picayune led 31-0 at halftime over a Wayne County team that surrendered an average of eight points per game over its last five contests. The War Eagles kept the Maroon Tide scoreless in the second half but only managed 14 points offensively.

"I didn't know if we were going to be able to hang on," Picayune head coach Dodd Lee said. "We played with a lot of heart and a lot of guts."

Picayune senior Daveon Greene was a star in the first half. He returned the opening kickoff 56 yards to help set up his 7-yard touchdown run, which initiated the scoring.

On the ensuing Wayne County possession, Greene intercepted quarterback David Hodo and returned it all the way to the War Eagles' 9-yard line. It was all part of a 21-0 advantage for Picayune after one quarter.

"Daveon had a great night," Lee said. "He had a penalty in the second half that I thought was going to kill us but he does things sometimes that only Daveon can do."

Greene finished with 187 yards rushing and that touchdown, senior Preston Dedeaux had 126 yards and two scores, and Xavier Haralson also made his presence known with some key third down runs to extend drives late in the game.

Picayune's triumph was its first-ever win in Waynesboro. The Maroon Tide travel to Laurel to face the 12 and 1 Golden Tornadoes for the south state championship Fri., Nov. 29.