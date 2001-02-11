Woman Drowns After Running Off The Road Into A Reservoir

A Jackson County woman drowned Saturday after her car went off the road and sunk in a reservoir.

Authorities say the victim is 28-year-old Melissa Kibby from the Three Rivers community. Deputies say Kibby was traveling east on Big Point Road, when she apparently lost control of her car, hit the guard railing and drove into the reservoir.

Officials are not sure exactly what time the incident happened. A fisherman noticed the railing was damaged just after 6 a.m. and flagged down a deputy.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department dive team discovered Kibby's body about three hours later.

Deputies say she was on her way home when the incident happened. The accident remains under investigation.