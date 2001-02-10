MSU Can't Survive A Wildcat Attack - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MSU Can't Survive A Wildcat Attack

(Lexington, Kentucky-AP) -- Tayshaun Prince scored 18 points and Jason Parker and Gerald Fitch added 12 each as Kentucky beat Mississippi State 76-57 today. The victory was the fifth straight and 12th in the last 14 games for the Wildcats, who retained their two-game lead in the league's Eastern Division. Mario Austin had 14 points and Derrick Zimmerman added 10 to lead Mississippi State, which has lost seven of its last 10 games. Kentucky shot 52 percent to Mississippi State's 27 percent in a physical game that included 43 fouls and 50 free-throw attempts. The Bulldogs also missed all 19 of their 3-point attempts. Mississippi State, the S-E-C's top team on the boards, outrebounded Kentucky 52-41 and had 21 second-chance points to the Wildcats' six. The Bulldogs trailed by 14 at halftime and never got any closer in the second half. They trailed by as many as 26 at 71-45 on Fitch's 3-pointer with 3-minutes-24-seconds remaining. Prince, the league's player of the week, continued his recent scoring binge, hitting eight of 10 shots and grabbing five rebounds. Prince has averaged 22-point-2 points and made 37 of 60 shots (62 percent) in his past four games. Kentucky improves to 15-and-7 and 8-and-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State falls to 12-and-9 and 3-and-7.

