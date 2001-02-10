Southern Miss Is Slumping

(Hattiesburg-AP) -- Steve Logan scored 19 points and Kenny Satterfield had 16 to lead Cincinnati to a 64-52 win today over Southern Mississippi. Cincinnati has eight consecutive wins over the Golden Eagles, who have lost three straight games. Southern Mississippi could get no closer than 10 points in the second half. Kilavorus Thompson led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 15, including a dunk with 15-minutes-and-22-seconds remaining to cut it to 40-28. Vandarel Jones made it 40-30 about a minute later on a basket, but Satterfield would answer with a 3-pointer. Satterfield hit another 3-pointer at the 12-minutes-and-30-seconds mark to extend the lead to 48-33. He put the game out of reach on a basket to make it 54-37. The Bearcats held Southern Miss scoreless for more than five minutes in the first half. Cincinnati has a 21-and-oh record against Conference U-S-A's National Division. The Bearcats are 16-and-7 and 6-and-4 in the conference. Southern Miss falls to 16-and-7 and 6-and-5.