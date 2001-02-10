Southern Miss Is Slumping - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Southern Miss Is Slumping

(Hattiesburg-AP) -- Steve Logan scored 19 points and Kenny Satterfield had 16 to lead Cincinnati to a 64-52 win today over Southern Mississippi. Cincinnati has eight consecutive wins over the Golden Eagles, who have lost three straight games. Southern Mississippi could get no closer than 10 points in the second half. Kilavorus Thompson led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 15, including a dunk with 15-minutes-and-22-seconds remaining to cut it to 40-28. Vandarel Jones made it 40-30 about a minute later on a basket, but Satterfield would answer with a 3-pointer. Satterfield hit another 3-pointer at the 12-minutes-and-30-seconds mark to extend the lead to 48-33. He put the game out of reach on a basket to make it 54-37. The Bearcats held Southern Miss scoreless for more than five minutes in the first half. Cincinnati has a 21-and-oh record against Conference U-S-A's National Division. The Bearcats are 16-and-7 and 6-and-4 in the conference. Southern Miss falls to 16-and-7 and 6-and-5.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    "Egg"cellent Easter Weather

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:42 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

    The forecast for Easter Sunday looks “egg-cellent.” 

    More >>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly