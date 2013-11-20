Shell Landing: Former MSU Bulldog leads after two rounds

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Matt Fast shot a 4-under 68 Wed., Nov. 20, to move into first place after two rounds at the Web.com 2nd Stage Tour School.

The Mississippi State graduate was tied for the lead with Jason Millard following a first round score of 65, but Millard was 3-over par Thursday while Fast was 4-under.

"Today started out awesome," Fast said. "I birdied the first four holes and then made some sketchy swings. I kind of went brain-dead for about an hour."

Ole Miss grad Kyle Ellis is at 7-under through two rounds -- four shots back of Fast.

"I really like this course," Ellis said. "It fits my game really well. I drive the ball in play. If I make a few putts here and there I'll be in good shape come Friday afternoon."

The final two rounds will take place Thursday and Friday at Shell Landing Golf Course in Gautier.