Gulfport Police lose an officer to colon cancer on Sunday

Gulfport Police Department lost one of its own on Sunday. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania confirms that retired Sergeant David "Davy" Kirkland passed away Sunday in his home after losing his battle with colon cancer. He was 42-years-old.

Sergeant Damon McDaniel said Kirkland wore many hats within the department including narcotics detective and patrol officer, which is the position he held when his illness forced him into early retirement this year.

"It's not a good moment to lose an officer to crime or to illness," said McDaniel.

"Kirkland never got an opportunity to retire a full career."

Prior to his death, Gulfport Police Department assisted Kirkland by helping his wife with projects around their home.

Police say through his illness, Kirkland was never down. He is described as very upbeat, serious about his job, a fisherman, energetic and liked to work out. He had been on the force for nine years.

Kirkland leaves behind his wife and five children.

McDaniel says funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

