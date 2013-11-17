Dugas makes 50 saves, Surge top Ice Flyers 2-1

UNDATED (WLOX) - Joe Caveney scored on Pensacola's fourth shot of the game but it was the only puck to sneak past goaltender Mathieu Dugas in the Surge's 2-1 win over the Ice Flyers Sun., Nov. 17.

Dugas stopped a total of 50 Pensacola shots -- 15 in the first period, 17 in the second and 18 in the third to stop the Surge's losing streak at two games.

"The team played hard tonight and Mathieu Dugas played a tremendous game for us in net," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "Without the way he played tonight, it could have very easily been a different game. He was a star."

Caveney continues his torrid stretch to the start of the season. His 11th goal of the season put the Ice Flyers ahead 1-0 exactly five minutes into the first period. He has a total of 19 points in 10 games.

Surge left winger Kyle Kudroch notched his third goal of the season with 15:13 remaining in the second period to tie the game. Matt Gordon was credited with the only assist.

Chapen LeBlond's eventual game-winning goal beat Pensacola goaltender John Griggs over four minutes later. The unassisted goal was LeBlond's third tally in eight games.

The Surge return to action Fri., Nov. 22, when they face the Mississippi RiverKings for the first time during the 2013-14 season.