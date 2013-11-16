St. Martin faces nation's top player, drops 71-62 contest to Callaway

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Malik Newman registered 35 points to lead the Callaway Chargers to a 71-62 win over the St. Martin Yellow Jackets Sat., Nov. 16.

The Yellow Jackets trimmed the Chargers' lead to three points numerous times in the second half but Newman's 23 second-half points helped keep St. Martin from tying or taking the lead.

Newman is rated as the No. 1 high school basketball prospect according to many recruiting servies. The 6-foot-3 senior has offers from Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and multiple SEC schools.

"Malik Newman, hey he is what he is," St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus said. "He's one of the best players on the planet for his age."

Ed Simpson led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points, including four three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

"St. Martin has a great team and Ed [Simpson] is a great player," Callaway head coach and former Ole Miss guard David Sanders said. "He made some big shots and I knew it was going to be tough. This was a nice facility and great atmosphere. We were really blessed to come down here and get the win."

Jamond Franklin had 18 points for St. Martin (1-2), which was coming off an 80-29 win over Vancleave earlier in the week.