K-9 Unit helps apprehend escaped fugitive in Wiggins

A K-9 unit with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department helped catch an escaped fugitive Friday afternoon in Wiggins.

According to Stone County Chief Deputy Phyllis Olds, Michael Holliman, a convicted sex-offender, was being taken to court for his initial appearance after being arrested for failing to register as a sex-offender.

Holliman managed to escape from deputies after requesting to use the restroom. Officials said a perimeter was immediately set up and that's when they requested assistance from the K-9 unit.

Olds said Harrison County Sheriff's Sergeant Ray Miller arrived on the scene with his K-9 partner, Diablo. Authorities were able to pinpoint Holliman's location to an abandoned house on Iowa Street.

"He had two knives and an ice pick waiting for anyone to come in the house," said Chief Deputy Olds. "The dog went in first and got him."

Holliman was at large for less than 40 minutes and was promptly returned to the Stone County Correctional Facility. Officials say he is now being charged with felony escape, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, burglary and destruction of county property.

No officers, including Diablo, were injured during the confrontation.

