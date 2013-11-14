Surge looks to end homestand on winning note

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Surge conclude its four-game homestand Fri., Nov. 15, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"Mathieu Dugas the goaltender, he's done great for us," Surge head coach Jeff Bes said. "Justin MacDonald has a little experience and is playing well for us. I'm very excited to see how the guys are doing and we're looking forward to Friday night's game."

Mississippi responded with three straight wins but had the winning streak come to an end Sat., Nov. 9, in a 7-5 loss to the SPHL-best Louisiana IceGators.

"The third, fourth and fifth games were awesome," Surge center Justin MacDonald said. "We played well offensively, defensively, our goalies stood on their heads. We have to give them a lot of credit. Team chemistry is finally coming through now with guys settling in and starting to know each other."

However, the reigning league champion Ice Flyers dismantled the Surge 5-1 in the second game of the season to send the Surge to a second loss in as many games.

The two teams will face off Friday night in Biloxi before going head to head in Pensacola two days later.