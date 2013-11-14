Gautier hopes to end long playoff losing streak

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Gators will be looking for its first playoff win since 2005 when the team travels to Waynesboro to face the Wayne County War Eagles.

Gautier's last postseason win was a 35-21 victory over Petal before losing to Mendenhall the following week.

"It has been a long time since Gautier has won a playoff game," Gators head coach Chris Peterson said. "Hopefully we can change that trend and get a win [Friday] night. It's going to be a very tough task."

That task is facing off against Wayne County, which is a team that ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak -- with all the wins in region 3-5A competition. The War Eagles won those games by an average score of 43-9.

"I'm anxious," Gautier senior offensive lineman Zach Thweatt said. "They are a great football program and probably the best that we've seen all year. It'll be a great game."

Gautier used last year's disappointing finish against Moss Point and the possibility of ending a streak of seven seasons without a playoff win as motivation this year. The Gators wrapped up the 2013 regular season with an overall record of 6-5 and 4-3 in region 4-5A play.

"That was a real heartbreaker last year," Thweatt said. "In the last minute, we had the field goal blocked and we could've made the playoffs after that game. I think that put a lot of fire in our hearts to make us want to get to the playoffs this year."

"It'll be an exciting stage to play on and we just have to match their level of intensity," Peterson said. "It's going to be tough but I expect my kids to get after it."